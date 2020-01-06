Celebrities have been donating to organisations that support relief efforts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Nicole Kidman attends the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden at Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

A bevy of Hollywood celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Pink and Hugh Jackman have voiced their support for Australia amid massive wildfires that are raging across the country.

Celebrities have been donating to organisations that support relief efforts and are urging their followers on social media to do so as well, reports Variety.

Pink posted a list of organisations that her followers can donate to and pledged $500,000 (Dh1.8 million) to the local fire services.

“My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” she wrote.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Hugh Jackman attends The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Image Credit: WireImage

Australian native Nicole Kidman shared the same list and added her pledge of $500,000, writing that “our families’ support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia.”

‘Wolverine’ star Hugh Jackman, also Australian, shared a picture with links to organisations receiving donations and captioned it: “How can you help?”

‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness wrote that his “heart has been broken these last days watching the situation deteriorate there... Go to the link in my bio & donate to Celeste Barber’s Australia fundraiser & if you’re in a position to donate that would be very much appreciated.”

Actor Nick Kroll teamed up with Australian actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton to raise money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service to “combat the terrible fires ravaging Australia.”

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu tweeted on Friday “a reminder that Australia is on fire and people are voluntarily risking their lives to keep communities and homes safe!”