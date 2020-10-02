Rapper Nicki Minaj has just given birth.
Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their baby on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a source told people.com. In July, Minaj had announced that she was pregnant. She had taken to Instagram where she posted a set of photos featuring her with a baby bump.
In two of the photos, she sported a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, a bikini and platform stilettos. Another showed her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle.
Minaj and Petty mark their first wedding anniversary on October 21.