Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer for Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry’s directorial debut ‘Bruised’, which will release this November.
Berry has directed and is starring in the sports drama about an MMA fighter (Jackie Justice) who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.
The trailer opens with Berry sitting outside a shop where two boys recognise her and say “Yo, that’s Jackie Justice. Right? She used to be famous.”
The trailer continues and sees Justice still boiling with rage over her lost past life. She gets shocked when her friend (Danny Boyd Jr) surprises her by finding her son she gave up as an infant.
The intriguing trailer then shows how Justice gets motivated to get back her life, after being persuaded to participate in a brutal underground organised fight by her manager and boyfriend, Desi (Adan Canto).
Penned by Michelle Rosenfarb, the feature follows her journey as she fights her own demons and competes with one of the fiercest rising stars in the MMA world while struggling to become the mother her son deserves.
The film is slated to release in theatres on November 17 before dropping on Netflix on November 24, as per The Hollywood Reporter.