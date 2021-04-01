Wife of Justin Bieber says being hounded on social media was messing with her mind

Hailey Bieber. Image Credit: Instagram

Model Hailey Bieber has explained her feelings about social media and why she decided to quit Twitter altogether.

Speaking on her newly launched YouTube channel, the 24-year-old star opened up to psychiatrist Dr Jessica Clemons about the added scrutiny of being married to singer Justin Beiber.

She said it “opened me up to this new kind of level of attention. I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behaviour comparison.”

“I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see?’” she added.

Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, revealed that Twitter was affecting her mental health.

“I don’t even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time where I would go on there and it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment,” she said. “The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up.”

Now, Hailey says she has a rule that she only browses social media apps like Instagram on the weekend.