Actress and producer Mindy Kaling has all new details about ‘Legally Blonde 3’.
The long-awaited sequel, which was first confirmed in 2018, just got more exciting for fans.
“I’m writing it with my friend Dan Goor, who created ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’. I love the franchise so much,” revealed Kaling, in an interview with Access.
“I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it, I was like, ‘Absolutely!’”
Kaling, 41, also expressed excitement over fans meet Elle Woods at a later stage in her life.
“I can’t wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods. We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine,” said ‘The Office’ alum.
However, despite being at a different stage in her life, she hasn’t abandoned the classics that made the franchise so memorable.
“Bend and Snap is forever. We definitely have a lot of fan favorites from the original movie,” said Kaling.
But there’s no release date in sight yet. They still have to film the movie first.
“I don’t know when we’ll be able to shoot movies again, but it would be great to, if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome,” she said.
The romance comedy ‘Legally Blonde’, starring Witherspoon as a ditzy lawyer-to-be, premiered in 2001.