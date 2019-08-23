The singer denies she’s cheated on her soon-to-be ex, Liam Hemsworth

Pop star Miley Cyrus clapped back at her social media haters on August 22, 2019 over her recent split with longtime partner Liam Hemsworth, an Australian actor, to deny allegations that she cheated on him.

Miley Cyrus denied rumours that she cheated on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

In stream-of-consciousness mode, the pop star concluded: “You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

Hemsworth, 29, and Cyrus, 26, were on again, off again for 10 years but were married just seven months ago. He filed for divorce on August 21, citing irreconcilable differences.

Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, the estranged partner of Brody Jenner, were seen kissing in photos that surfaced earlier this month. Cyrus didn’t mention Carter by name on Twitter but admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger.

“There are NO secrets to uncover here,” Cyrus tweeted. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” she said. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

Cyrus said she was faithful once she and Hemsworth reconciled, adding:

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

The former Disney star also addressed some of her prior so-called scandals, including experimenting with drugs, performing nude in her music videos.

“At this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind,” she wrote. “I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time.”