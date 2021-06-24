Actor Michael B Jordan. Image Credit: REUTERS

Actor Michael B Jordan apologised on Tuesday after a recent announcement promoting his forthcoming line of rum sparked a backlash over the weekend.

Several accused the ‘Without Remorse’ star of appropriating Caribbean culture by naming his beverage collection J’Ouvert, a term that marks the beginning of Carnival festivities in the Caribbean and is traditionally celebrated by the people of Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Guardian.

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on,” Jordan wrote on his Instagram story.

“Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations... We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologise & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Among those who criticised the ‘Black Panther’ actor’s incoming rum brand was rapper Nicki Minaj, who is of Trinidadian descent and called the name “offensive” on Instagram while encouraging Jordan to “change the name & continue to flourish & prosper.”

Many were particularly offended by Jordan’s move to trademark J’Ouvert while claiming that the word “has no meaning in a foreign language” in legal documents filed by Louis Ryan Shaffer. More than 12,000 have signed an online petition opposing the trademark filing.

“The word J’Ouvert heralds the annual indigenous festivities of T&T’s beloved Carnival, which began in the 1800s and is still practiced globally by people in and from the Caribbean,” the campaign reads.

“We are not a powerless people! We are a people rich in culture, history and love. It’s time we love ourselves enough to stop the sale of our culture to foreign entities that do not respect or value our global contributions, and who do not support and uphold our countries in respectful, long-lasting, tangible and verifiable ways!”

According to BuzzFeed News, early packaging for Jordan’s line of drinks included a statement that read, “Derived from the Antellian Creole French term meaning ‘daybreak,’ J’Ouvert originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebrations of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival’s informal commencements.”