Hollywood heart-throb Michael B Jordan has taken his budding relationship to the next level by making it Instagram official.
On Sunday, the ‘Black Panther’ actor posted romantic pictures with actress Lori Harvey, the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie. She posted a sweet collage of their pictures to her own Instagram with a heart emoji.
This comes months after rumours first swirled that they were dating. Jordan, 33, and Harvey were seen getting off a plane together in Salt Lake City right before the new year. Previously, they were also spotted together around Thanksgiving.
The ‘Creed’ actor, who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, has been private about his personal life and has evaded rumours of romances in the past.
In a November interview with People, Jordan talked about what he was looking for in a partner.
“A sense of humour, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship — it’s really not,” he said.
Harvey, 24, has been romantically linked in the past to rappers Future and Diddy.