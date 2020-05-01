He was best known for folk-style songs lampooning Mexico’s corrupt political elite

One of Mexico’s best-known protest singers, Oscar Chavez, died on Thursday at age 85 after being infected with the coronavirus.

Mexico’s culture secretary confirmed the singer’s death, and the State Workers’ Social Security Institute said he died of complications from COVID-19 after he was hospitalised on Tuesday with symptoms.

The institute said Chavez had “evident respiratory difficulty” and had a chronic lung condition. It said he tested positive for the coronavirus and succumbed to COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Chavez was best known for folk-style songs lampooning Mexico’s corrupt political elite. One such song was ‘La Casita’ (‘The Little House’), which described an imaginary politician’s mansion.

Culture Secretary Alejandra Frausto wrote in her Twitter account: “Thank you, Oscar Chavez, your life was journey worthy of you! My deepest sympathy to your relatives, friends and companions in struggle and song.”

Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez wrote: “I have learned to my deep regret that a voice of the struggle has been silenced. My deepest sympathy to the family of Oscar Chavez.”

Chavez sang ballads since the 1960s and played in public as recently as 2019.