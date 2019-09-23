Actress said she lived in fear she was going to be attacked in public

Actress Megan Fox says she had a psychological breakdown after being sexualised in Hollywood.

Fox says being objectified became a recurring theme in her career, and the marketing plan for ‘Jennifer’s Body’ was another instance of the problem.

“It wasn’t just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with. It preceded a breaking point for me,” Fox was quoted as saying.

“I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do. I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out…so I went through a very dark moment after that,” Fox added.

The actress says her experience of speaking out against being sexualised in the industry was met with a significantly different reaction than that received by actresses sharing similar stories today.

“I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened, I was speaking out and saying, ‘Hey, these things are happening to me and they’re not OK’. And everyone was like, ‘Oh well, [expletive] you. We don’t care, you deserve it’. Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made,” she said.

Fox explained that she doesn’t feel like “there is a space in feminism” for her.