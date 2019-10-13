The two were spotted making out on the streets of New York recently

Maddison Brown poses during a photo shoot in September AFP/via Getty Images Image Credit:

After separting from pop singer Miley Cyrus, actor Liam Hemsworth has found his new lady love, Maddison Brown.

Hemsworth and Brown were spotted making out on the streets of New York recently, reports Metro newspaper.

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which they can be seen kissing and hugging each other.

Brown is best known for playing Kirby Anders on the ‘Dynasty’ reboot, and also had a role in ‘Strangerland’ opposite Nicole Kidman.

On August 10, Cyrus issued a statement announcing her split with Hemworth through a public statement issued through her office.