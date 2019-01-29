They are successful, talented, good-looking, happily married, parents of two, and keeping it all together: what’s not to envy about John Krasinski and Emily Blunt? Since they have been stepping out together on the awards circuit, they’ve been generating “most adorable couple in Hollywood” headlines (The Hollywood Reporter even got the exclusive “rare joint interview”), as well as #CoupleGoals hashtags and fashion approval. The most irritating thing about them is that there’s nothing irritating about them.