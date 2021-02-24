What’s in a name, or three?
It looks like the cast of ‘Spider-Man 3’ are fully playing into the multiverse game as Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya separately announce a title each for their upcoming movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
First announced on Holland’s Instagram, one title for the third installment of the Marvel-Sony franchise is ‘Spider-Man: Phone Home’, which directly calls back to the titles of the first and second installments, ‘Homecoming’ and ‘Far From Home’, respectively.
In the Instagram post, featuring the three stars, Holland wrote, “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta.”
In a separate post, costar Batalon shared a different still from the set with a different title… ‘Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker’.
Zendaya was last to post, again with a new still and a new title – ‘Spider-Man: Home Slice’.
It’s been widely reported, but not yet confirmed by either Marvel Studios or Sony Pictures, that ‘Spider-Man 3’ will see Spidey sucked up into the multiverse. The fact that the cast are sharing three different titles plays right into this premise.
‘Spider-Man 3’ will debut on December 17, 2021.