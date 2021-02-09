Streaming platform Netflix has made Critics Choice Awards history by getting four nominations in the Best Picture category, the highest for any studio.
Netflix movies ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Mank’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ were among the 10 best picture nominees.
Biographical drama ‘Mank’ swept the nominations, with 12, including for Best Picture, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried and Best Director for David Fincher.
Close behind was ‘Minari’, the acclaimed drama about a Korean American family, which garnered 10 nominations. They included nods for Best Picture, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-jung and Best Director for Lee Isaac Chung.
Actress Olivia Colman claimed the distinction of being the only star recognised in both the TV and film categories. She’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress for movie ‘The Father’ and for Best Actress in a Drama Series for ‘The Crown’.
Actor Taye Diggs will return to host the annual Critics Choice Awards show for the third consecutive time on March 7. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards will held as an in-person/virtual hybrid.
The TV show nominees were announced in January. There too, Netflix swept nominations with a total of 26 nods. HBO/HBO Max was next in line with 24 nominations.