Dubai: American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman Kylie Jenner received an unwanted visit to her home in LA by a 35-year-old man. According to law enforcement sources, who spoke to TMZ, the man refused to leave until he got a chance to declare his love to her.
While the 23-year old wasn't home during this incident, this is one of many instances the celeb has had with the obsessed fan.
He was allegedly familiar to her security team, as he has tried to make contact with the star before but usually complied whenever they made him leave. This time, he allegedly dug in his heels and told security he wasn't leaving until he got a face-to-face with Jenner according to TMZ.
The man, who remained anonymous was booked for misdemeanour trespassing and eventually released.
Jenner has starred in the E! reality television series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' since 2007 and is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie.