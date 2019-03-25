Lori Loughlin Image Credit: AP

Actress Candace Cameron Bure says “family sticks together no matter what,” in what seems a sign of support for ‘Fuller House’ co-star Lori Loughlin, who has been charged in an alleged college admissions scandal.

Bure delivered that message in her acceptance speech on Saturday night at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite Funny TV Show. She later shared those thoughts on Instagram.

“They stick together through the hard times,” she said. “They support each other. They encourage one another. They pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together.”

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are among dozens who been charged in the alleged admissions scam in which wealthy parents are accused of bribing coaches and other insiders to get their children into elite schools.