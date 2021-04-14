Jada Pinkett Smith shared images of herself wearing the hijab on the first day of Ramadan.
The American actress and ‘Red Table Talk’ host took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, where she shared two selfies wearing a light-coloured veil, in the manner of a hijab, to her 10.7 million followers.
“I really think the color peach in the Middle East ... suits me,” she wrote.
Pinkett Smith appeared to be in a hotel room with a view of the water behind her. However, she did not tag her location.
“Beatiful,” wrote fellow actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, adding a heart-eyes emoji.
Meanwhile, Tamar Braxton commented: “Love it.” British radio host Fearne Cotton commented: "Stunning."
“Beautiful, J,” wrote Pinkett Smith’s mother, Gammy Norris, who co-hosts the candid interview series ‘Red Table Talk’ on Facebook with her and her granddaughter, Willow Smith.
Pinkett Smith and her family, including husband Will Smith, are no strangers to the Middle East, including the UAE.
The celebrity couple often visit to film content or promote their projects, such as the film ‘Suicide Squad’, which held a press conference in Dubai. In 2018, they skydived in Dubai for Will’s 50th birthday.
They were spotted by bystanders earlier this year in the city.