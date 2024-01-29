Love was in the air in Gstaad, Switzerland, as British actor Ed Westwick of Gossip Girl fame popped the question to his long-time girlfriend and actress Amy Jackson.

Surrounded by snow-capped mountains, the loved-up pictures documenting this significant moments in their lives looked straight out of a movie.

The pair took to their social media accounts to announce the big news.

Amy Jackson gets engaged to ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick in Switzerland. Image Credit: Instagram/@iamamyjackson

Going by the pictures, Westwick proposed by going down on one knee on a bridge. Westwick, who wore Olive green winter jacket, left no stone unturned to ensure that Jackson gets a dreamy marriage proposal.

In the first few images, Jackson looks suitable shocked at this grand gesture. In one of the images, you can clearly see her deliriously happy as she watches him go down on his knee and holds out a ring.

The following pictures show them in a tight embrace.

They captioned the images: “[Expletive] yes (ring emoji).”

Actors including Kiara Advani and Shruti Hassan were quick to respond with congratulatory emoticons.

Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry also congratulated the newly engaged pair. They are yet to announce their marriage date.

Jackson has a young child, Andreas, with her ex-boyfriend George Oanayiotou.

While there's a lot going on in Jackson's personal life, her career isn't shabby either. She will soon be seen in the action film ‘Crakk’, which is scheduled to release on February 23 this year.