The comedian is set to host a late night talk show on a major broadcast network

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 10, 2019, actress Lilly Singh arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on in Los Angeles. Major television channel NBC has tapped YouTube star Lilly Singh to helm a late-night talk show, making the Canadian the first woman to host on a US broadcast network in more than three decades. The evening talk shows have been a mainstay of American television for more than half-a-century -- but their hosts are generally white men. / AFP / VALERIE MACON Image Credit: AFP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Canadian-born Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, on bagging a late night show of a major TV network.

Trudeau tweeted on Sunday evening: “Congratulations Superwoman! You’re making Canada proud — and making us laugh along the way.”

To which, Singh replied: “Thank you Prime Minister! Please find a way to send me ice caps and Timbits while shooting.”

Singh has landed a rare chance to host a late night talk show on a major broadcast network — a huge feat for a woman of colour.

She will replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC’s late night talk show. The show will be re-titled ‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’ and will launch in September, making her the only woman to currently host a late night talk show on one of the big networks, reported Variety.