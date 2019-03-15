Singh will be given Carson Daly’s slot, taking to the air from September

FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo, Lilly Singh arrives at WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. NBC is shaking up late-night TV, giving Carson Daly’s slot to a woman of color who’s a star on YouTube. The network said Thursday, March 14, 2019, that a new show, titled “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” will air at 1:35 a.m. EDT beginning in September. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

NBC is shaking up late-night TV, giving Carson Daly’s slot to a woman of colour who’s a star on YouTube.

The network said that a new show, titled ‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’, will air beginning in September.

Singh will be the only woman to host a daily late-night show on a major broadcast network.

Her half-hour programme will include in-studio interviews and pre-taped comedy sketches, NBC said.

In a statement, Singh called the prospect of being an Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show “a dream come true.”

Her acting credits include HBO’s movie ‘Fahrenheit 451’, ‘Bad Moms’ and ‘Ice Age: Collision Course’.

Singh’s YouTube channel, in which she creates comedic and other videos, has more than 14 million subscribers, NBC said.