The 29-year-old actor was photographed in Toronto filming his new television series

Liam Hemsworth. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Liam Hemsworth got hit by a white taxi while filming his new Quibi television series ‘Dodge & Miles’.

The 29-year-old actor was photographed in Toronto on Sunday filming his new television series, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Donning a grey long-sleeved top which he paired with a pair of navy pants, the Australian actor was seen filming some intense stunts. In one photo that circulated online, Hemsworth was seen getting hit by a white taxi in addition to getting yelled at by the driver.

Some other photographs saw Hemsworth, who plays a character named Dodge Maynard, running away after hearing a gunshot. He also appeared to be bruised and bloody in between shots. Meanwhile, ‘The Hunger Games’ alum was seen running down the street for a scene the day before.