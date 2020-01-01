The dismissal comes nearly four months after the anonymous accuser died unexpectedly

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has emerged somewhat victorious from another legal battle.

The Oscar winner’s federal lawsuit involving a massage therapist who accused him of sexual assault was dismissed Monday, according to court documents. The dismissal comes nearly four months after the anonymous accuser died unexpectedly ahead of the trial.

The case, was dismissed with prejudice — meaning that it cannot be refiled. Sky Alves, a special administrator and legal representative for the masseur’s estate, was also appointed and named as the plaintiff for the record instead of the John Doe.

The civil lawsuit, which involved an anonymous masseur who claimed the actor forced him to touch his genitals during a treatment at Spacey’s Malibu home in October 2016, was dismissed by the masseur’s estate. Spacey has denied the therapist’s allegations.

The dismissal comes about a week after Spacey, who has kept a relatively low profile in the wake of the allegations, posted another ominous video that was interpreted as his way of dealing with the scandals enveloping his life and career.

Appearing to don his ‘House of Cards’ persona, Frank Underwood, in the holiday clip, Spacey said that he’d made changes in his life and invited fans to cast their vote “for more good in this world.”

“The next time someone does something you don’t like, you could go on the attack. But you could also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can ... kill them with kindness,” he said.

Two days later, it was reported that Ari Behn, a respected Scandinavian author who accused Spacey of groping him at a Nobel Peace Prize concert, had committed suicide.