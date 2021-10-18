In news that celebrity watchers could see from a mile away, lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have gotten engaged.
The Blink-182 drummer, 45, put a ring on the reality TV star on October 18 at a beach dreamily decorated with roses and candles.
Kardashian, 42, shared two pictures of the proposal on Instagram with the caption “forever.”
According to reports, a representative for the businesswoman confirmed that they are indeed engaged. Barker reportedly popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California.
“KRAVIS FOREVER” tweeted Kim Kardashian along with a video of her sister and her new fiance sharing a kiss.
Rumours that Kourtney Kardashian and Barker were dating first broke out early this year. They made it official — on Instagram of course — a few days after Valentine’s Day when Kardashian shared an image of her holding Barker’s hand. In return, Barker shared her post to his Instagram Stories.
The couple has been all over social media sharing their PDA-filled escapades as they travel and attend events together. Barker even got Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest in April.
This will be Kardashian’s first marriage. She had been in an on and off relationship since 2006 with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children. Barker has been married twice before and has two children with his second ex-wife, model Shanna Moakler.