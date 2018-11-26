More than 2,500 mourners were expected at funeral services and interment for model and actress Kim Porter at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Saturday in Columbus, Georgia. The Columbus-born Porter was the longtime companion of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the mother of his four children. /// Two photos from Kim Porter funeral in Columbus, Ga. No other celebrity photos, available, focus was on video. Thanks -- *Robin Trimarchi*/Staff Photographer The Ledger-Enquirer and Ledger-Enquirer.com Image Credit: AP

Fireworks marked the end of the graveside service at the funeral of Kim Porter, the longtime former girlfriend of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The funeral was held Saturday in Porter’s hometown of Columbus, Georgia, at a megachurch that can seat 2,500.

The Ledger-Enquirer reported that along with Combs, record producer Russell Simmons, artists Usher, Mary J Blige, Lil’ Kim, Mase, Faith Evans and Yolanda Adams were all at the service, which ended with fireworks

Porter was an actress and model and the mother of three of Combs’ children. She was buried in the same cemetery as her mother.

Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home on November 15. She was 47. Authorities have not released a cause of death. 