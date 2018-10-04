The insurance company that paid Kim Kardashian West after she was robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewellery in Paris two years ago is suing the reality TV star’s former bodyguard.

American International Group (AIG) filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Delaware against Pascal Duvier and his company Protect Security seeking $6.1 million (Dh22.4 million), according to court documents, reports CNN.

AIG claims Duvier and the security firm “negligently, carelessly, and/or recklessly performed their protection, security, monitoring, inspection, and/or surveying of” Kim and the private apartment where she was staying for Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, according to the complaint.

In the document, AIG says when the defendants left, Kardashian West was alone in her room and failed to address and correct several security breaches, including a missing or broken lock, a malfunctioning intercom and the lack of closed circuit television in the building. The company also says the building’s concierge “did not have any security training and/or background”.

She was held at gunpoint and robbed of an estimated $10 million in cash and jewellery by five men dressed as police officers.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said a ring estimated in 2016 to be worth $4.49 million and a jewellery box with contents worth about $5.6 million were stolen too.

A source familiar with the incident told CNN at the time that Kardashian West’s security detail was with her sisters at a nightclub at the time of the robbery, but did not specify if that included Duvier.