Is it really any surprise that reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is releasing her own skincare line? No, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t interested.

With SKKN by Kim, made in collaboration with Coty Inc, Kardashian joins a plethora of other celebrities who have ventured into skincare. The products launch online on June 21 and are likely to fly of the shelves, considering the 41-year-old’s influence on modern beauty culture.

In a statement, Kardashian had said that it was a diagnosis of psoriasis — a skin condition that causes flaky patches — that “became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it.”

The SKKN by Kim line is made up of a nine-step system that mirrors her own routine, she said in a New York Times article released on June 1.

“I wanted to just stay true to exactly what I use, even if everyone was saying this is overwhelming,” she said, adding: “That’s why I’m here — to break it down, to be like, ‘They’re all necessary.’”

The nine products are a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil; with prices ranging from $43 to $95. All the products come in sleek and minimalistic packaging, and are refillable with replacement pods that are a bit cheaper.

“It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” she told the New York Times. “The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.”