Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is enjoying her new romance with boyfriend Pete Davidson and she isn’t afraid to gush about it.
The Skims founder was talking about dating the comedian during an interview with ‘Good Morning America’ co-anchor Robin Roberts.
When asked how serious her relationship with Davidson was, Kardashian said: “I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”
In the preview of the interview, Roberts also interviewed Kardashian’s mum Kris Jenner about Davidson.
“Pete’s great, Pete’s great,” Jenner said. “He’s a really nice guy.”
In March, Kardashian went Instagram official with Davidson, soon after the finalisation of her divorce from rapper Kanye West. Kardashian had filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. They share four children together — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, have been rumoured to be dating since around November last year when they were spotted hand-in-hand at an amusement part.