Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have made it Instagram official but their red carpet appearance as a couple had yet to happen, that is until the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner rolled around on Saturday night.
Shimmering in a silver figure-hugging Balenciaga Couture gown, Kardashian walked hand in hand with Davidson on the red carpet at the prestigious event, which was hosted by ‘The Daily Show’ host, Trevor Noah.
Davidson looked dapper in a black suit with sunglasses as he gushed and beamed at Kardashian on the red carpet with the paparazzi capturing the moments in a flurry of clicks. Kardashian also posted a series of images of their outing on her Instagram.
The couple began dating in November after interacting with each other during Kardashian’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut as a host.
Last month, Davidson was even seen attending ‘The Kardashians’ premiere along with his girlfriend, but the couple didn’t walk the red carpet together, but rather kept the focus on reality TV’s first family as they launched their new show on Hulu.
The White House Correspondents Dinner also saw former model and actress Brooke Shields in attendance along with Caitlyn Jenner in attendance.