Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West has defended an upcoming product line from her shapewear brand Skims.
The line of maternity products, which hasn’t been released yet, was derided on social media, with some saying the body hugging innerwear puts pressure on pregnant women to look shapely and slim.
However, Kardashian West, 39, took to Twitter to say that the maternity shapewear is not meant to make women look thinner.
“To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support,” she wrote.
“The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment.”
The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star got into the nitty-gritty of the product and explained how it can help alleviate issues pregnant women face.
“It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back... and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling,” Kardashian West added.
Kardashian West, who also has make-up brand KKW Beauty, launched Skims in 2019. It was initially called Kimono, but the name was changed after backlash over cultural appropriation.