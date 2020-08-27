Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first baby girl, as per an announcement on August 27.
Daisy Dove Bloom received an unusual welcome to the world — through the Unicef Twitter account.
“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy,” wrote Unicef.
“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” said the couple, alongside a black-and-white photo of their three hands entangled and baby Daisy holding onto Bloom’s thumb.
Rumours of Perry and Bloom’s relationship date back to 2016. But the on-and-off couple got engaged in February of last year. The following year, Perry revealed that she was pregnant through the music video for ‘Never Worn White’.
“Especially being pregnant in a pandemic, it’s an emotional rollercoaster,” Perry told People magazine, where she opened up about surviving her depression. “I get to live life, and I get to bring life into the world … Finding the gratitude in this pain has been a real journey, but the outcome is worth it.”