An exact date is yet to be confirmed

Chris Pratt, left, and Author Katherine Schwarzenegger. Image Credit: AP

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger is reportedly enjoying the process of planning her wedding to fiance and actor Chris Pratt.

“They have a general idea when they want the wedding to happen, but don’t have the exact date yet,” a source told People.

“Katherine is having the best time planning everything. She loves it!,” the source added.

According to the source, Pratt, 39, “has been letting Katherine take charge” of the arrangements for their big day.

“They both seem very happy,” the insider said of Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 29. “They live together and are just so cute.”

As for her future stepson, “Katherine cares so much about Jack,” the source said of Pratt’s son, six, with former wife Anna Faris. “She always talks about him.”