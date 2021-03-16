Emily Ratajkowski and Karlie Kloss. Image Credit: AP file

There’s been a celebrity baby boom recently — and the latest arrivals are from two supermodels.

Karlie Kloss, 28, had her first child with husband Joshua Kushner. “Welcome to the world,” Kushner, 35, wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the baby on March 15.

Kloss hasn’t talked much about her pregnancy, nor has she posted anything about the new arrival on her own social media. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel first announced she was pregnant in November 2020 after posting a video of her baby belly on Instagram with the caption “good morning baby.”

Kloss, who is a host of ‘Project Runway’, started dated businessman Kushner in 2012 and they got married in 2018.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is also a new mom. The 29-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last week.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of her and her little one.

Earlier during her pregnancy, the ‘Gone Girl’ actress said that she would not be revealing the sex of her baby.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ Ratajkowski wrote in an essay for Vogue. “We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”