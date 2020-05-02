TAB 200502 Ariana Grande-1588402182431
Image Credit:

Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for the first time on a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of health and emergency workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duet, called ‘Stuck With U,’ will be released on May 8, the two singers announced on Friday on Instagram, where they jointly have some 316 million followers.

All net proceeds from streaming and sales of the duet will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those working during the pandemic.

Bieber, 26, and Grande, 26, two of the biggest young singers in the United States with hits like ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘Thank U, Next,’ have never recorded a song together.

“We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy,” Grande said in a statement.

The single is the first in series from Scooter Braun, who manages both singers, that will benefit charities during the year, Braun said.

TAB 200502 Justin Bieber-1588402185749
(FILES) In this file photo Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Margaret Atwood were among the Canadian celebrities who joined for a broadcast event Sunday to honor healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic and raise money for food banks. The "Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble" event, which was broadcast on radio, television and streamed online, brought together Canadian personalities who sang or delivered messages of solidarity from their living rooms or -- in the case of Dion -- their kitchens. / AFP / LISA O'CONNOR Image Credit: AFP
View gallery as list