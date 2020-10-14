John Travolta paid tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday. The ‘Jerry Maguire’ actress died on July 12 at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Travolta, Preston’s husband of nearly 29 years, posted a throwback image from their wedding day in 1991, side-by-side with a wedding photo of his parents.
“Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John,” wrote Travolta.
The ‘Grease’ actor confirmed Preston’s death three months ago.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he wrote at the time on Instagram. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”
Seven weeks ago, Travolta posted a video dancing with his 20-year-old daughter Ella Travolta, in honour of her late mother.
“My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me,” he wrote.