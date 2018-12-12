Actress Jodie Foster will direct, co-produce and star in an English-language remake of the thriller ‘Woman at War’, Iceland’s submission to the Foreign Language competition at the upcoming 91st Academy Awards.
The Icelandic movie centres on a music teacher who’s escalating her sabotage against the local aluminium industry when she discovers that her adoption application has been approved and a baby girl is awaiting her in the Ukraine.
The script won the best script prize in the Critics’ Week section of the Cannes Film Festival.
Foster plans to relocate the setting to the American West. It will be her fifth directorial gig following ‘Money Monster’, ‘The Beaver’, ‘Home for the Holidays’ and ‘Little Man Tate’.
She won best actress Oscars for ‘The Accused’ and ‘Silence of the Lambs.’