The actor will team up with writer-director Mile Mills

Actor Joaquin Phoenix attends the "Joker" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. / AFP / Geoff Robins Image Credit: AFP

While he is awaiting the release of the much-anticipated film ‘Joker’, Joaquin Phoenix has already bagged his next role.

Phoenix is set to star in an untitled drama from acclaimed indie filmmaker writer-director Mike Mills. The fill will be produced by A24.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production is due to commence this fall.

Chelsea Barnard, Lila Yacoub and Andrea Longacre-White will be producing the film.

Phoenix as the titular character in ‘Joker'. Image Credit: AP

Phoenix is currently awaiting the release of ‘Joker’ which was premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier in September.

The film and his performance in the titular role welcomed rave reviews with Phoenix receiving an eight-minute standing ovation.

The movie is a part of the DC Comics universe but will serve as an independent origin story and will not feature any appearances by Batman and other caped crusaders.