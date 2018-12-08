It sounds like a description lifted from her 2014 memoir, ‘True Love,’ in which she chronicled the tumultuous year after she announced her divorce from singer Marc Anthony, father of her daughter, Emme, and son, Max, and did her first international concert tour. At Remini’s urging, she went to therapy, too. And she realised that she didn’t prioritise her own needs enough, compared with those of the men in her life; growing up, she’d internalised some Cinderella fantasies. When Emme suggested not long ago that she might not get married, Lopez took it as a parental victory: “I’ve always been trying to tell her, love yourself. You don’t need anybody to complete you.” She added: “She don’t need no fairy tale.”