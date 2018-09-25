DJ Jazzy Jeff is set to return to Dubai once again for a Halloween beach party on October 31.

The Barasti Beach bash will kick off at 11am on the day, with Jeff taking to the decks at midnight.

Best known for his stint on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with Hollywood star Will Smith, their collaboration also led to the duo forming their Grammy-winning act Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince that topped the charts in the late 80s and early 90s.

Jeff is not new to the Dubai scene either; the Summertime hitmaker has performed on previous occasions at Barasti as well, with a couple of surprise appearances by Smith during those gigs.

People attending this year’s Halloween bash are encouraged to dress in their scariest costumes. Entry is free.