Hollywood star says he’ll hide his work from his two children

Actor Jason Momoa. Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Did you know that actor Jason Momoa starred in the hit TV series ‘Baywatch: Hawaii’? Well, Momoa’s kids certainly don’t know about this part of their dad’s long career.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star said in an interview Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa that he won’t let his two children watch the series that he made his acting debut in way back in 1999.

“We don’t say the B word here. We hide all of that mate! Never happened, mate!” Momoa exclaimed. “We don’t talk about those words.”

Momoa and his actress wife Lisa Bonet have two children together — daughter Lola Iolani and a son Nakoa-Wolf.

The star says the young ones won’t be watching his often violent TV series ‘Game of Thrones’ either.

“They’re not going to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ either even though it’s fantastic,” he said of the show, in which he played Khal Drogo.

“Right now — superheroes and on — we’re good,” Momoa said, referring to his current role as Aquaman in the superhero franchise.

In an earlier interview, Momoa said he didn’t want him children working in Hollywood.

“Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I’m not a fan. I don’t want them to,” he told ET. “I’ll try my damnedest to keep ‘em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things.”

The actor cited the difficult nature of the industry as the reason he didn’t want them entering his field.