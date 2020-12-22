1.2064086-1601534284
Daniel Craig as James Bond Image Credit: Supplied
US movie studio MGM Holdings is exploring a sale, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The movie studio behind the ‘James Bond’ franchise has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process, the source said, asking not to be identified.

The company has a market value of around $5.5 billion, based on privately traded shares and including debt, the source added.

The development was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

MGM Holdings said it had no comment.