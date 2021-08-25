After what seems like forever, James Bond’s latest adventure ‘No Time to Die’, is finally set to hit theaters on October 8, according to a report in Entertainment Weekly. The film is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as Agent 007.
During an MGM/United Artists Releasing presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday, MGM’s Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy drove home this point, making it clear that the studio was holding firm to its planned Oct. 8 release date.
“We know it’s been a long wait,” De Luca said. “Trust us, we felt it too. But the wait is nearly over. Obviously we’re beyond thrilled to be joining with our friends and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and our incredible director, Cary Fukunaga, all of whom value and worship the theatrical experience with everybody in this room.”
The film brings Bond out of retirement to help rescue a kidnapped scientist, in the process pitting him against a nefarious villain armed with dangerous technology (played by Rami Malek).
De Luca said the filmmakers “are all bringing Daniel Craig’s final performance of James Bond to the theaters this fall. And we can’t wait for audiences to see the remarkable way he’s closing out his legacy with this film. This man leaves it all on the field.” He added that the film is “going to blow your mind.”
‘No Time to Die’ also features Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Naomie Harris. Ahead of its theatrical release, it’s slated for a Sept. 28 world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall.