Actor Sharon Stone spoke about her battles with ill health, her fears for the future of her country, and the changes happening in the film industry, reported Variety. Sharon Stone attended the Taormina Film Festival to receive the Golden Cariddi Lifetime.

She shared how the film industry has evolved and also spoke about her ‘Basic Instinct’, which is a 1992 film directed by Paul Verhoeven and written by Joe Eszterhas. Starring Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Wayne Knight.

“The world has changed dynamically since 1992. When I made ‘Basic Instinct,’ it seemed like a scandal,” Stone said. “The studios have changed dramatically. They’ve changed from making a variety of movies to making these gigantic 100 million dollars and 200 million dollars films. When I was making these beautiful films 30 years ago, they would be 50-60 million dollars tops. Now streamers are taking over our business. And I don’t think that that’s a terrible thing. We’re coming back to making smaller and more relevant films.”

“I just have to say now that women are writing, producing, and are more and more a part of filmmaking, and films are less about men writing about their fantasies of the way women are and actors asked to portray the male fantasy, and the critics are less asked to tell us if we fulfil the male fantasy, or not,” she added.

“That film is so changed from whether women are fulfilling the written, directed, produced, edited, and criticised ... if we’d have met with a male fantasy, and now it’s more about: are we fulfilling this human condition?”

Her career was completely disrupted, and a nine-day brain bleed put her life in danger. Her rehabilitation included authoring a book called “The Beauty of Living Twice,” as well as “making a daily decision to change your reality.”

Art appears to have served as a resource for both her personal recovery and full expression as a human being.

Antonio Marras Dress

“I’ve always felt that I was a 360-degree artist,” said Stone, who was wearing a dress designed by Antonio Marras. “I am a writer and painter. I’m an actor. I wish I could sing. I am a good dancer. I started painting when I was a child. My Aunt Vaughn and Vaughn is my middle name, had two master’s degrees: one in painting and one in literature. And so my growing up was very full of painting; and very full of literature. And I was very, very lucky for that. I studied painting at university. I studied all kinds of art: painting, sculpting, oil, watercolour, acrylic, jewellery making ... everything.”

“When I went to New York, I was painting in New York as well as modelling and trying to work as an actress. And things happened for me as an actress. I didn’t have time to paint anymore. And then when Covid happened, I started painting all the time. And it was also pretty wonderful because I had made some money as an actress, and I could afford to buy canvases that were already stretched ...”

“I’m thrilled to announce that the Municipality of Rome has offered me a one-woman show at the Richard Meier Museum, and I’ll be having that show in mid-November here in Italy. It’s the most exciting thing that has happened to me as a painter. I’m so excited I could cry but I won’t because I don’t have time to. I’m painting like a crazy person,” she said, reported Variety.