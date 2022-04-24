Model Ireland Baldwin has weighed in on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial and she doesn’t mince her words.
Taking the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star’s side in his defamation lawsuit against his former wife, the 26-year-old model called out the ‘Justice League’ star.
Baldwin took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of a tweet about Depp’s reaction to an audio tape in which Heard admitted to hitting the actor.
“The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this,” Baldwin wrote over the screenshot.
“They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah [expletive] blah.”
The daughter of Alec Baldwin continued: “Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being Amber Heard is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back.”
Showing her support for Depp, she added: “And I hope he’s in like 5 Pirates movies.”
Depp and Heard have been meeting in a Virginia court for the defamation lawsuit he filed against the actress in 2019. The ‘Edward Scissorhands’ star has taken the stand and claimed that he never struck Amber or any woman in his life.
He also detailed her reported drug use, saying that he had seen her taking MDMA, mushrooms and “high velocity” speed throughout their relationship.
Heard’s lawyer, meanwhile, has presented evidence of Depp’s drug use, including a photo of the actor “passed out” on a couch in Boston with ice cream spilled on his pants.