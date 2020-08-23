Ireland Baldwin was attacked and on Saturday shared disturbing images of her bruised face on Instagram.
The fashion model said that a woman high on drugs punched her in the face before hopping into a car and disappearing.
See also
- Bollywood and Hollywood: After Kareena Kapoor and Sophie Turner share baby news, here’s a look at some other new babies on the block
- Bollywood and Hollywood: Star kids who look exactly like their parents
- Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, from Tara Sutaria to Zayn Malik, made their relationships Insta official
- Challenged accepted: Hollywood and Bollywood stars, from Priyanka Chopra to Reese Witherspoon show off their mood calendar
“Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash. She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off,” wrote Baldwin, 24.
The daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger counted herself lucky because people were around to help.
“All was sorted with the police and she was arrested. Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly. The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work,” wrote Baldwin.
She also shared a warning with her 618,000 followers.
“There is a lot of theft and muggings going down. Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another,” she wrote.
Baldwin’s last post before being mugged was posted two days ago, featuring actress mum Basinger. In it, the two are sharing an air kiss. Her uncle Billy Baldwin reacted to the photo with three heart emojis.