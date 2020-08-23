TAB 200823 IRELAND BALDWIN-1598174364278
Ireland Baldwin. Image Credit: AFP
Ireland Baldwin was attacked and on Saturday shared disturbing images of her bruised face on Instagram.

The fashion model said that a woman high on drugs punched her in the face before hopping into a car and disappearing.

“Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash. She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off,” wrote Baldwin, 24.

The daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger counted herself lucky because people were around to help.

“All was sorted with the police and she was arrested. Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly. The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work,” wrote Baldwin.

She also shared a warning with her 618,000 followers.

“There is a lot of theft and muggings going down. Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another,” she wrote.

Baldwin’s last post before being mugged was posted two days ago, featuring actress mum Basinger. In it, the two are sharing an air kiss. Her uncle Billy Baldwin reacted to the photo with three heart emojis.