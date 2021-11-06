Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrating Diwali in California Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may not be in India but that has hardly stopped the international star to celebrate the festival of Diwali with her near and dear ones in California.

The actress and her singer husband Nick Jonas hosted a star-studded Diwali party at their home in the US, which saw EGOT winner John Legend along with wife Chrissy Teigen dressed to the nines, along with Joe Jonas and several other famous family and friends.

It was Nick who first released a video from the party that saw the ‘Burnin’ Up’ singer dressed in a traditional kurta shirt and shalwar pants. “Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family.”

Chorpa Jonas looked the part in an ivory embroidered Shane and Falguni Peacock lehenga skirt. “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special,” the 39-year-old wrote. “Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels.”

She continued: “To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali.”

Teigen also posted her own little video from the night while writing: “Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!!Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!”

Teigen dressed the part in a modern take on the traditional sari, while Legend was dressed in a black sherwani suit. The couple also posed for a few pictures later, drawing a comment from Mindy Kaling who wrote in jest: “You’re done! I don’t care if you both look hot! This cultural appropriation will not not be tolerated!”

Nick’s brother Joe was also a part of the grand celebration but wife and actress Sophie Turner was not to be seen.

A day earlier, Chopra Jonas and her husband performed a religious ritual at their California home to bless them with “grace and abundance”. Chopra Jonas was seen in a yellow sari while her husband opted for a simple white kurta.

The former star also hung out with actress-filmmaker Kaling and friends Deepica Mutyala and Lilly Singh on Diwali eve at a dinner hosted by Kaling. The dinner also saw Meena Harris, Liza Koshy, Poorna Jagannathan, Radhika Jones, Anjula Acharia, among others. Chopra Jonas wore Arpita Mehta’s sand floral tiered print skirt and floral mirror blouse set for the dinner.