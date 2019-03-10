Singer is putting his contemporary pad on the market. Plus, other stars’ homes on sale

Mel Gibson bought the remote Malibu, Calif., estate more than a decade ago from actors David Duchovny and Tea Leoni. The gated estate sits on more than five acres and features two swimming pools, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a gym. Stonework and wrought iron chandeliers give the nearly 6,600-square-foot interior an Old World vibe. French doors bring in ocean and canyon views. (Simon Berlyn/TNS) Image Credit: TNS

HARRY STYLES

Harry Styles of One Direction fame is looking for a break in the Hollywood Hills housing market.

The pop star has put his contemporary-style pad back on the market for the reduced price of $6.995 million (Dh25.6 million). That’s about $1.5 million less than the house first listed for and $12,500 more than Styles paid for the place three years ago, records show.

Views are king in the three-storey dwelling, which sits behind gates on a 0.1 hectare lot. A private terrace, as well as a pair of expansive decks, takes in scenes from the city and ocean.

In 408 square metres, there are four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a movie theatre and a yoga studio. On the main level, an open floor plan connects an indoor-outdoor living room to a dining area and centre-island kitchen.

Down below, a covered lounge expands to a swimming pool and spa surrounded by bamboo hedges.

Styles, 25, rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction. More recently, Styles released his eponymous debut solo album in 2017. He’s also dabbled in acting, appearing in Christopher Nolan’s war drama ‘Dunkirk.’

LILY COLLINS

Actress Lily Collins, who plays Ted Bundy’s girlfriend in the new biography-thriller ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile,’ has sold her longtime condominium in West Hollywood for $2.846 million.

The corner unit is located within the Jack A Charney-designed Sierra Towers building and has one bedroom, two bathrooms and nearly 157.9 square metres of living space.

Common areas include an open living/dining space bordered by floor-to-ceiling windows, a wet bar and an updated kitchen with built-in seating.

A custom walk-in closet/dressing room and an office are among features of the lone master bedroom.

Additional living space is found outdoors, where a private terrace spans the length of the unit. Views from the condo take in the downtown cityscape.

A pair of covered parking spaces were also transferred in the deal.

Collins, the daughter of musician Phil Collins and antique dealer Jill Tavelman, has been busy with a handful of projects including the upcoming films ‘Tolkien’ and ‘Halo of Stars.’

The Amazon series ‘The Last Tycoon’ and films ‘The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones’ and ‘Mirror Mirror’ are among the 29-year-old’s credits.

MEL GIBSON

Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson, who stars in the upcoming neo-noir crime thriller ‘Dragged Across Concrete,’ has put his remote estate in Malibu on the market for $14.495 million.

The rustic estate, which was once owned by actors David Duchovny and Tea Leoni, is tucked away in a canyon on five-plus acres, making it both private and secluded.

Clad in stonework, the two-storey house features exposed wood beams, rich hardwood floors and massive fireplaces befitting a scene from ‘Braveheart,’ the 1995 film for which Gibson won two Academy Awards.

Wrought-iron chandeliers above the great room and den further the Old World ambience.

The main house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and nearly 613.1 square metres of living space.

A French-inspired kitchen has an island and picture windows with views extending as far as the ocean. Sets of French doors border the common rooms.

Located in a private wing, the master suite comprises two walk-in closets and a lavish bath with a clawfoot soaking tub. A private balcony sits off the master bedroom.

A blanket of eucalyptus trees and native plantings surround the property, which has two ocean-view swimming pools, a gym/pool house, a vine-wrapped dining pergola and lawns.

A two-bedroom guesthouse sits above the detached three-car garage.

Gibson bought the property from Duchovny and Leoni more than a decade ago for $11.5 million. The 63-year-old has other holdings in Malibu.

Gibson’s decades of film credits include the ‘Mad Max’ and ‘Lethal Weapon’ films, ‘Signs’ (2002) and ‘The Patriot’ (2000).

He is reportedly directing ‘The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection,’ an upcoming sequel to his 2004 film ‘The Passion of the Christ.’