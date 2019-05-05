YouTube star was knocked off the No 1 spot by film music label T-Series

PewDiePie Image Credit: IANS

After taking a dig at India’s poverty and caste system, Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie says he wants to visit the country and record a “redemption song”.

Earlier this year, PewDiePie, aka Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, didn’t take well his defeat as the Worlds No 1 YouTube channel after Indian film and music label T-Series took the lead, and made derogatory comments about India.

In the video, which was posted on his YouTube channel, he also pointed out a new article in which it was reported that T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar was investigated for alleged huge tax evasion.

“Indians are poo poo in their brains”, apart from talking about India’s poverty and caste system. India got YouTube figured out... How about next you figure how to fix the caste system... May be all those ads will solve your crippling poverty,” PewDiePie added.

Now, he has expressed his admiration for the country in Saiman Says’ YouTube channel.

When Saimandar Waghdhare asks him about his plans to visit India, PewDiePie laughed before saying: “I’ll come to India. I’ll shoot another song there. My redemption song. It’ll be a sad, sorry India song. Like a ballad.”