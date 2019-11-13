Stills of the Matt Damon and Christian Bale film show them around without hands, glasses

Christian Bale and Matt Damon in Twentieth Century Fox’s FORD V FERRARI. Image Credit: AP

Indian censors appear to have blurred out a wine glass and other alcoholic drinks in the upcoming Hollywood film ‘Ford v Ferrari’, releasing in the UAE on November 28.

The film, directed by James Mangold, stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale and tells the true story of racers Carrol Shellby and Ken Miles, who worked with Ford to envision a sports car which could out-perform a Ferrari at France’s Le Mans race.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India has requested that the makers of ‘Ford v Ferrari’ censor any alcohol bottles and glasses containing alcohol, according to HuffPost India. This has made for several awkward-looking frames, where actors hands look completely blurred.

According to the CBFC’s guidelines, available in full on their website, the certification board “shall ensure that scenes which have the effect of justifying or glorifying drinking are not shown.”

Similarly, scenes that are perceived to “encourage, justify or glamorise” drug addiction or tobacco consumption should not be shown, according to the list.

However, some viewers and critics were displeased with this latest move.

“In a new low, the Indian censor board has asked Fox to blur alcohol bottles/glasses from James Mangold’s ‘Ford v Ferrari’ that releases in India this Friday. Looks hideous and distracting,” commented Ankur Pathak, the entertainment editor at HuffPost India, on his Twitter.