It looked like a typical U2 outdoor concert: Two helicopters zoomed through the starlit sky before producing spotlights over a Las Vegas desert and frontman Bono, who kneeled to ground while singing the band’s 2004 hit 'Vertigo'.
This scene may seem customary, but the visuals were created by floor-to-ceiling graphics inside the immersive Sphere. It was one of the several impressive moments during U2’s 'UV Achtung Baby' residency launch show at the high-tech, globe-shaped venue, which opened for the first time last Friday.
The legendary rock band, which has won 22 Grammys, performed for two hours inside the massive, state-of-the-art spherical venue with crystal-clear audio. Throughout the night, there were a plethora of attractive visuals — including kaleidoscope images, a burning flag and Las Vegas’ skyline, taking the more than 18,000 attendees on U2’s epic musical journey. A galaxy of actors and sportspersons thronged the venue. U2 made their presence felt at the $2.3 billion Sphere, which stands 366-feet (111 meters) high and 516-feet (157 meters) wide. With the superb visual effects, the band’s 25-show residency opened with a splash performing a slew of hits including 'Mysterious Ways', 'Zoo Station', 'All I Want is You', 'Desire' and new single 'Atomic City'. Here's a look at some of the big names that attended the Sphere's opening night.
Did someone say 'Breaking Bad'? Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, forever enshrined in viewers' minds as the student and high-school chemistry teacher who take a wrong turn in life, attended the big night.
The 'Twilight Saga', 'The First Lady' and 'Ocean's 8' star marked her presence on the big day at Las Vegas. Last seen in Denzel Washington's 'The Equalizer 3', the actress made heads turn with her all-black attire.
What can one say when two number 1s come together? Get spellbound, perhaps? Audiences at Las Vegas' Sphere must have felt the same when yesteryear tennis greats Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, who are married to each other, turned up for the concert.
We liked her as the Bond girl Solitaire in Roger Moore's first outing as the MI6 super spy in 'Live and Let Die'. Fast forward decades later, and we still liked Jane Seymour when she made a graceful entry at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
DJ, songwriter, and music producer ... Thomas Wesley Pentz, known professionally as Diplo, wears many hats. We can now add ardent admirer of music to that list. The DJ with a crazy following around the world was there for the big night, and we can't help but tap our feet in excitement.
