Idris Elba Image Credit: AFP

Idris Elba blasted ‘lazy journalism’ on social media, clarifying his suggestion to have an annual lockdown remembrance going forward.

“I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do,” he told the Associated Press, as reported last week. “Other species use it. It’s called hibernation. But it does remind you that the world doesn’t tick on your time.”

Many took issue with Elba’s suggestion, stating they do not have the financial resources for such an initiative, and pointing out the damage this could do to the economy.

Elba has now taken to his Twitter to claim people misrepresented what he said.

“I didn’t suggest an actual annual lock down. I suggested a way of remembrance annually. Lazy journalism and click bate [sic] thirst will get your words twisted real quick. The actual POINT was that agriculture and the rural poor will suffer long after this time. Focus don’t hocus,” wrote Elba.